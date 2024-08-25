Export of sports goods up by 12.51pc in July 2024

ISLAMABAD - The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 12.51 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period last year. The country exported sports goods worth $29.358 million during July 2024 as opposed to the export of $26.093 million during July 2023, showing growth of 12.51 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Among the sports products, the exports of footballs rose by 14.20 percent, surging from $15.565 million to $17.775 million during the month under review. The gloves exports also increased 24.24 percent by going up from $3.707 million last year to $4.606 million, the PBS data revealed. Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods rose by 2.29 percent to $6.977 million from $6.821 million same month last year. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports of sports goods decreased by 13.54 percent during July 2024, in contrast to the exports of $33.954 million in June 2024, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of gloves and footballs decreased by 6.65 and 17.65 percent respectively and in addition, the exports of all other sports products also decreased by 6.17 percent.