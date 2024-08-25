Fatima Sana to captain Pakistan in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Fatima Sana has been appointed as the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 2024, scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20. The decision was made unanimously by the women’s national selection committee, as announced in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

At just 22 years old, Fatima brings a wealth of experience to the role, having played in 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is. She has previously captained Pakistan’s emerging and domestic teams and led the national side to a thrilling Super Over victory against New Zealand in an ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch in December 2023.

Fatima will succeed 37-year-old all-rounder Nida Dar, who was serving as the all-format captain following the tenure of Bismah Maroof. Nida, a seasoned player with 112 ODIs and 153 T20Is under her belt, remains part of the squad that will compete in Group A of the tournament alongside Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The revised fixtures for the group stage will be announced by the ICC soon.

The selection committee has made only one alteration to the squad that participated in last month’s ACC Women’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Right-handed batter Sadaf Shamas, who was also a part of Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 2023 in South Africa, returns to the team, replacing wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi. Najiha will travel with the squad as a reserve player.

From the 2023 squad, 10 players have been retained, including Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, and Tuba Hassan. Uncapped left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab has been included in the final 15-player squad, while left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal's inclusion remains subject to her fitness.

Pakistan Squad for T20 2024:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.





