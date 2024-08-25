From Savior to Strategist

In the complex world of politics, few phenomena are as striking as a political leader’s ability to create a near-religious following. This dynamic is vividly illustrated in the political journey of Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who harnessed a potent blend of charisma, media influence, and social media to craft a narrative that resonated deeply with his followers. His political saga offers a compelling case study in how repetitive messaging and a captivating personal brand can lead to a trance-like state among supporters, reminiscent of manipulation techniques used to create a cult-like intense followership.

Imran Khan’s rise to political prominence was marked by a powerful narrative centred on delivering Pakistan from corruption and mismanagement. Beginning with a successful Lahore public rally in 2011, he positioned himself as the saviour of Naya-Pakistan, free from corruption. Securing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Government after the 2013 elections, Khan grew his influence with persistent targeting of the Government. His 126-day Dharna sit-in in 2014 was a significant platform where he persistently and openly criticised the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Government. The relentless repetition of the corruption narrative by Khan and his team hammered home the message that Pakistan needed a revolution of “Tabdeeli (Change)” and that he was the “chosen one”.

Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister, beginning with the 2018 elections, saw a decline in his popularity due to poor governance, delayed actions, and a lack of timely decision-making such as seeking IMF assistance, controlling rising inflation, and failing in his accountability rhetoric. Facing mounting criticism and a looming Vote of No Confidence (VoNC), Khan cunningly crafted a new narrative in March 2022, blaming the USA for his ouster from Government. He successfully used the secret official “cipher” from the Pakistani Ambassador to the USA for ulterior political motives. This was perhaps the turning point.

The same Khan, pro-establishment while in office, intensified his anti-establishment rhetoric following the VoNC and his removal from office, accusing the military of siding with the USA and supporting the Opposition. Not wanting the Army to remain neutral, he invited them to intervene for his benefit in political matters and went as far as terming “neutrals to be animals” and referring to them as “Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq”.

The role of social media in Khan’s rise cannot be overstated. Earlier leaders like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Altaf Hussain commanded significant influence among their followers through traditional media and physical presence. They operated in an era with little to no social media and internet; however, Khan’s global reach was significantly amplified through social media, allowing him to engage directly with his supporters, bypassing traditional news channels, and creating an echo chamber that reinforced his narrative only.

Social media’s impact extended beyond just Khan’s followers. Many journalists from mainstream channels launched their own YouTube channels and X (formerly Twitter) accounts to advocate for Khan. Their vlogs and tweets in Khan’s favour became primary sources of information for his supporters, leading to significant income in terms of monetisation benefits from digital media platforms.

The ability of social media to amplify and spread information/disinformation instantly played a significant role in creating a trance-like state among Khan’s supporters. The continuous exposure to his messaging through platforms like Twitter and Facebook led to deep engagement where followers began to accept Khan’s perspective as the sole truth, reflecting a form of psychological immersion.

Imran Khan’s arrest on 9th May 2023 sparked widespread violent protests, including attacks on military installations such as the GHQ in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander House, along with the destruction of statues of martyrs. Khan denied responsibility, initially calling it a “false flag” operation, but recently, in July-August 2024, admitted to news reporters that it was his instructions to protest at military sites if arrested, though he still denies ordering attacks.

This raises the question: why do Khan’s supporters eagerly follow his directives?

The story of the Pied Piper offers a parallel. Just as the Piper led the children away with his enchanting music, Khan’s powerful narrative bamboozled his followers into attacking State installations.

The trance-like state observed in cults involves psychological and emotional manipulation that impairs critical thinking. Khan’s followers, influenced by his charisma and compelling narrative, found themselves in a similar state. The constant reinforcement of his promises and vilification of opponents created a strong emotional connection that overshadowed rational analysis.

Even those with high cognitive abilities became believers rather than political supporters. The relentless promotion of Khan’s narrative through social media fostered an environment where emotions took precedence over critical thinking and mirroring techniques to build intense loyalty and devotion towards the leader.

Khan’s narrative, similar to the spiritual manipulation seen in some followers, was framed as a transformative vision. The idea of “Naya Pakistan” promised salvation from the current system’s ills. After his arrest, the narrative of “haqiqi azadi” (real freedom) and Amr bil Maroof vo Nahi Anil Munkar (Enjoining Good and Forbidding Evil) emerged, becoming a top trending hashtag on social media. These narratives fostered religious and spiritual commitment with support for Khan framed as a fight between right and wrong. Just as unethical hypnosis can lead to destructive behaviours, the repeated reinforcement of Khan’s narrative created a distorted reality amongst his followers even when his actions and promises did not align with reality.

Despite facing evidence-based corruption charges, for example in the Tosha Khana Case, the Al-Qadir Trust Case of £190m, Khan’s followers refuse to accept or even discuss the accusations. His rhetoric of labelling politicians as corrupt and plunderers combined with his charismatic persona has maintained his support base.

Imran Khan’s rise and influence highlight a troubling trend of charismatic leaders leveraging emotional narratives to gain personal power, creating intense followings that challenge the State and evade accountability. A similar pattern is also evident with President Trump’s leadership, which has mobilised a fervent base of supporters using similar tactics.

The alignment of Khan’s and Trump’s strategies raises concerns about larger power dynamics and possible orchestration behind these phenomena. Such leaders exploit their popularity to pressure institutions and undermine democratic norms, signalling a dangerous shift towards autocratic rule. This growing trend of prioritising personal ambition over democratic values poses significant risks to the future of democracy.

Given this context, the question arises: Is Imran Khan a demagogue, a shrewd politician, or a genius who masterfully understands the art of manipulation?

Amber Danish

The writer is a freelance columnist.