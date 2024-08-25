Governor receives 100 Laptops from Dawoodi Bohra Community

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has received 100 laptops for IT students, generously donated by the Dawoodi Bohra community. The laptops were delivered to the Governor House by Kamil, the administrator of Burhani Palace. It is noteworthy that the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, had announced this donation for IT students. Earlier, a delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met with Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House. The Chief Executive Officer of Indus Motor, Ali Asghar Jamali, was also present on the occasion.

Governor Tessori expressed gratitude to Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, stating, “It is not just the laptops that have been received, but their love as well.” He further commended the Dawoodi Bohra community for their concern regarding the elimination of Pakistan’s debt.

Governor attends event at Malaysian Consulate

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended an event at the Malaysian Consulate, organized in collaboration with the Consumer Association of Pakistan. Addressing the gathering, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the exemplary friendly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia. He highlighted that the exchange of information technology between the two nations is fostering a deeper understanding of each others’ cultures.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori urged Malaysian investors to explore various sectors within the province, emphasizing the importance of the highly educated, experienced and hardworking young workforce available for investment opportunities. He also mentioned that the relentless efforts of the current leadership have led to the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which is providing comprehensive support, assistance, and facilitation to both domestic and international investors for economic stability.

Meanwhile, The “Hub Rally Auto-Cross Race” was organized here in Karachi following its success in Balochistan and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the event as the chief guest. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event held at DHA City, Governor Tessori congratulated all the winners and expressed pleasure over the successful conduct of the race in the city. The event was attended by the Japanese Consul General, the rally organizers and other dignitaries.

Governor Tessori shared that he had suggested to the organizers during his participation in the car race in Balochistan that such an event should also be held in Karachi. He expressed gratitude to the organizers for fulfilling his request and was informed that the event would now be held annually in Karachi. The governor inspected the track in a car and praised the arrangements made by DHA City. He also encouraged drivers with commendations for their excellent performance on the track.

At the closing ceremony, Governor Sindh distributed prizes among the winners. A total of 65 participants from across the country, including two women, took part in the Hub Rally Auto-Cross Race.