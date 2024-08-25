Sunday, August 25, 2024
Haaland hat-trick as Man City, Brighton, Arsenal share top spot

August 25, 2024
MANCHESTER  -   Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick to fire Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday and lift the champions to the top of the Premier League table. They lead on goal difference from Brighton & Hove Albion, who defeated Manchester United 2-1 with a last-gasp goal, and Arsenal who struck twice late on to earn a gritty 2-0 win at Aston Villa. Tottenham Hotspur handed last-placed Everton more misery with a 4-0 victory and West Ham earned their first win of the season, 2-0 over Crystal Palace.

Manchester City scored three times in less than four minutes after conceding a shock early goal to crush Ipswich and remain perfect in their quest for a fifth consecutive league title.

Haaland kicked off City’s trio of goals in 191 seconds with a penalty in the 12th minute. Kevin De Bruyne netted less than two minutes later and Haaland struck again to all but seal the victory at Etihad Stadium.

