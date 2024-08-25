Hezbollah says it launched drone, missile attacks deep into Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it had launched drone and missile attacks deep into Israel in response to the assassination of its leader, Fuad Shukur.

The announcement came shortly after the Israeli army launched a preemptive strike, conducting dozens of air raids on southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's alleged preparations to launch missiles at Israel.

Hezbollah's initial statement read: "We have launched a large-scale aerial attack with numerous drones towards a significant military target deep within Israel, which will be revealed later."

The group also claimed that the drone attack coincided with strikes on several Israeli military sites, barracks, and Iron Dome missile defense systems in northern occupied Palestine with a large number of rockets.

Hezbollah described the attack as the "initial response to Shukur's assassination" on July 30.

The statement added: "The resistance in Lebanon is now at its highest state of readiness and will respond forcefully to any Israeli aggression, especially if civilians are harmed, with severe and harsh consequences."

This escalation followed Israel's announcement of a preemptive strike on Lebanon after detecting Hezbollah's alleged preparations to launch missiles towards Israeli cities.

The Israeli army stated: "We have recently detected preparations by Hezbollah to launch rockets and missiles towards Israel. As a result, we are attacking to eliminate the threat."

Israeli authorities halted all flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday.

According to Anadolu's correspondent, Israeli fighter jets simultaneously launched more than 40 airstrikes on 17 areas and towns in southern Lebanon.

Ambulances were seen rushing to some of the targeted locations.

Witnesses also reported the launch of dozens of rockets and attack drones from Lebanese territory towards Israel.

Israeli media, including Channel 12, reported that air raid sirens were sounding in several cities in northern Israel.

Biden 'closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon': White House

US President Joe Biden is "closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon," the White House said Saturday night after Israel launched a massive series of airstrikes in Lebanon in response to what it said were Hezbollah's preparations for a large-scale assault.

Biden "has been engaged with his national security team throughout the evening. At his direction, senior U.S. officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett told Anadolu in a statement.

"We will keep supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability," he added.

An Israeli official said on Sunday that Israel had informed the US in advance about its attack on Lebanon, according to Israeli news outlet Walla.

The Pentagon said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "to discuss Israel’s defense against Lebanese Hizballah attacks." It was using an alternate spelling for "Hezbollah."

"Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s defense against any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies," spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

It is unclear when the call took place, or if any advance notice was provided.