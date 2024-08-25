Institutional Neglect

The recent protests by doctors at the Young Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi, stemming from unpaid salaries, are emblematic of a broader and troubling trend: the government’s failure to uphold its financial commitments to critical public institutions. This situation starkly echoes the revelations about corrupt practices in universities. Both instances expose the government’s severe neglect of duty, undermining the trust of citizens who rely on these institutions for essential services.

The failure to pay employees at universities and hospitals on the government’s payroll not only affects the livelihoods of these dedicated professionals but also compromises the quality of services provided to the public. These institutions are the lifeline for the majority of Pakistanis who cannot afford private education or healthcare. When such foundational services are compromised, it perpetuates a cycle of inefficiency and disenchantment, ultimately degrading the standards of public service.

Moreover, the contrast between these urgent issues and the government’s investments in high-profile schemes—such as distributing laptops, electric bikes, and installing 5G technology—highlights a glaring misallocation of priorities. While technological advancements are important, they should not overshadow the fundamental needs of public institutions that serve the masses. Addressing these foundational issues should be a priority before embarking on flashy initiatives.

Federal bodies must step in to address these systemic failures rather than leaving it to local authorities, who are often part of the problem. Effective intervention at the federal level is essential to ensure that public institutions receive the support and funding necessary to function effectively and serve the public. Only by rectifying these core issues can we restore trust in our governance and ensure that essential services meet the needs of all citizens.