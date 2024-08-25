Israel launches massive strikes on southern Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on early Sunday launching strikes on southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah’s preparations for a large-scale assault on Israel.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that a short while ago, missiles and rockets were launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Consequently, sirens were activated across the affected areas in Israel.

Emphasizing Hezbollah’s imminent plans for a broader attack, Hagari noted that the Israeli military has started targeting Hezbollah positions in retaliation.

He urged Lebanese residents living south of the Litani River to evacuate immediately, warning that Israel is determined to neutralize any threats against it.

Additionally, Israel Army Radio reported that Israeli fighter jets have so far struck 40 targets in southern Lebanon.

The Israel Airports Authority also announced that due to the security situation, departing flights at Ben Gurion Airport are delayed and will not take off in the next few hours.

The authority advised travelers to get updates on the schedule changes from the airlines.



Last night, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting two Israeli military zones and soldiers near the southern border with two kamikaze drones.

In two separate statements, Hezbollah also reported that 10 locations in northern Israel were hit.