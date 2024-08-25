Karachi no longer MQM’s turf, claims Nasir Hussain Shah

Karachi - Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has stated that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) must realise that they no longer hold control over Karachi. Reacting to comments by MQM leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui about Jinnah Hospital, Shah called the remarks “ridiculous” and pointed out that the Sindh government spends Rs30 billion annually on Jinnah, NICVD, and NICH hospitals. “Karachi’s citizens acknowledge our efforts, whether you do or not is irrelevant,” Shah said.

He added that Khalid Maqbool’s claims about Karachi providing both taxes and donations should also recall how MQM collected donations in the form of sacrificial hides from the city’s residents. “The donations our hospitals receive are spent on public welfare. Where have your donations gone?” Shah questioned, emphasising that the entire country recognises the work done by the Sindh government in the health sector.

“You deny every good deed of the PPP government, but the people of Karachi recognise our efforts,” Shah asserted. He further stressed that MQM needs to understand that Karachi is no longer under their control and that the public no longer favours them. Shah also stated that donations made to JPMC by philanthropists reflect their trust in the Sindh government. “It’s a positive sign that the people of Karachi appreciate the services of the PPP,” he said, adding that MQM spends its energy on rhetoric while PPP focuses its resources on serving the public.

“Who is responsible for taking away the vibrancy, cultural gatherings, and educational activities from Karachi?” Shah asked. “The answer is that the PPP government has restored peace, development, cultural events, and educational activities in Karachi. The city has seen enough bloodshed and violence; it has now moved past hatred, narrow-mindedness, and despair. Any attempts to push it back should be avoided,” he concluded.