Kundi urges role of mosques, spiritual centres in combating extremism

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday urged the crucial role of mosques and spiritual centres in combating hatred, extremism, and sectarianism amidst Pakistan’s current challenges.

The Governor expressed these views during a meeting with renowned spiritual figure, Pir Syed Qutb-ul-Haq Gilani of the Darbar Aalia Golra Sharif, at the Governor House Peshawar.

He was accompanied by the Sajjada Nashin Pir Ali Junaid-ul-Haq Gilani and other dignitaries. Upon arrival, Governor Kundi extended a warm welcome to the guests. During the visit, the Governor emphasised the historical and cultural significance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that promoting interfaith and inter-sect harmony in the province is a top priority for him.

He acknowledged that Darbar Aalia Golra Sharif holds a historic position in advancing the teachings of Islam, protecting the belief in the finality of Khatme Nabuwat, upholding Sharia, and promoting Islamic values in the region.

Kundi also highlighted the role of mosques and spiritual centres in combating extremism, and sectarianism to meet the challenges.

Pir Syed Qutb-ul-Haq Gilani praised the Governor’s efforts to foster unity, religious, and sectarian harmony in the province.

The meeting also included discussions about organising a Seerat-e-Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Conference at the Governor House Peshawar during the auspicious month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The Governor took the opportunity to show the historical sites within the Governor House and presented a commemorative shield to Pir Syed Qutb-ul-Haq Gilani.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Fayaz Hussain, a special envoy from Medina representing Sheikh Shabbi, the keyholder of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) shrine, called on the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor’s House.

The delegation discussed the measures taken by the Saudi government for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, the use of advanced technology to ensure access to the Prophet’s Mosque, especially in the Riyadh-ul-Jannah area.

Fayaz Hussain conveyed greetings and prayers from Sheikh Shabbi to Governor Kundi, who expressed his gratitude and also sent his best wishes back to Sheikh Shabbi.

Meanwhile, former Tehsil Mayor Sarae Naurang and Jamaat-e-Islami stalwart Azizullah Khan, along with former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Dera Ismail Khan, Maulana Saleemullah Arshad, and PPP Dera stalwart Sakhi Marjan Khan, Zafar Khan Gandapur and Rehan Baloch also called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor’s House.

The meeting focused on discussing the promotion of education and health in the southern districts and addressing public issues. The Governor’s efforts in addressing problems related to the centre and the province were acknowledged.

Governor Kundi said that he has completed consultations with the leadership of all political parties in the province and will soon convene a representative meeting of all political parties at the Governor’s House.

A jirga will be formed to negotiate provincial rights with the centre on a reasoned basis.

Governor Kundi expressed his concern about the dire situation in the southern districts, criticising the provincial government for not paying adequate attention and leaving the public at the mercy of militants.

Similarly, in the wake of the blast at the Pashin Police Lines, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed deep concern and condemnation.

The Governor described the attack as a nefarious design by anti-Pakistan elements. He expressed profound sorrow over the loss of innocent children in the explosion, calling it a deeply tragic event.

Governor Kundi conveyed his solidarity with the families of the victims and the injured, sharing in their grief. He also extended his prayers for the early recovery of the injured in the attack.