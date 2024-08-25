Main procession of Chehlum to emerge from G-6/2 Imambargah

Islamabad - Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Saturday has finalized the traffic arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) processions in the federal capital. According to the special traffic plan, the main procession of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) will emerge from the Imambargah G-6/2 Asna Ashari, pass through its designated routes, and then conclude. More than 500 officers of the Islamabad Traffic Police will perform their duties in a professional manner. Participants of the procession will park their vehicles in designated parking areas, and alternative routes have been arranged for the convenience of citizens. During the procession, Fazal Haq Road from Polyclinic to Kulsoom Plaza will remain closed to general traffic. Citizens can use Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk. Both sides of 7th Avenue, from Daman-e-Koh Chowk to Chand Tara Chowk Blue Area out-loop to 7th Avenue Chowk Suhrawardy, will remain closed to general traffic. Citizens can use alternative routes such as Jinnah Avenue, Suhrawardy Road, and Margalla Road. Similarly, both sides of the road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk will remain closed to traffic. Citizens can use Aabpara Suhrawardy Road as an alternative route. Municipal Road from Lal Masjid to Shuhada Chowk and GPO Chowk will remain closed on both sides, and citizens can use Shaheed Millat Road as an alternative route. Lukman Hakim Road from Polyclinic to Iqbal Hall will remain closed to traffic, and citizens can use Jinnah Avenue as an alternative route.

Moreover, Traffic police will be present to guide citizens on alternative routes wherever roads are closed. CTO Islamabad has appealed to citizens to use alternative routes during the procession and to cooperate with the traffic police. He also said that citizens will be kept informed of the situation through FM Radio 92.4 and other social media channels.