Meghan Markle’s iconic home goes on sale

LONDON - Meghan Markle, who currently enjoys life with her husband and children in their Montecito mansion, would surely be recalling sweet memories about her luxurious townhouse as the property is on the market. The former actress’s three-bedroom home in the Canadian city, where she filmed the television show Suits and wooed Harry, has gone on the market for a staggering £1.1million. This home in the Seaton Village neighbourhood is where Meghan, 43, lived when she first began dating Prince Harry in 2016. The property is where the Duke of Sussex would stay when he visited his then-girlfriend in Toronto from the UK, which he did about twice a month, according to his memoir Spare. The Duchess of Sussex relocated to London to live with Prince Harry in 2017, and the two were married in 2018. The couple said goodbye to the royal jobs in 2020 and moved to the US, specifically California, where Meghan is from. Meghan’s Toronto home previously sold for £900,000 in 2018, the year after Meghan moved to the UK. The property has been renovated recently and is described as having “elegant” high-end finishes.

When Meghan lived there with her dogs Bogart and Guy, she had a kennel and puppy play area, complete with a sandpit in the garden, where she often threw summer barbecues for her friends. In the meanwhile, Meghan Markle dealt with a big blow following her and Prince Harry’s quasi-royal tour to Colombia. A royal commentator criticized the Duchess of Sussex for exerting “control” over the media during her recent engagements in South America and making the entire trip about herself, despite previously expressing a desire for “privacy.” In conversation with The Sun, British journalist Robert Jobson called out the double standards of the Sussexes for following in the footsteps of royals by organising tours similar to the Firm, which they left in 2020. The royal expert shared, “She could have had all that anyways, I was down when she went to Tonga, Fiji and all these places in Australia, she had a very good press there, and there were lots of changing of outfits.” He added, “And even in South Africa, they had a pretty reasonable tour, I think was bad in terms of the other things that were going on.” Robert raised the question that the former working royals asked for “privacy” and wanted to do things differently, however, why are they behaving like royal figures? The author stated, “What is the point of saying you want privacy and doing things in a different way, and then just being all about you, rather than, you know, doing it to help your country and serve?”