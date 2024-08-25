Minister orders emergency steps after Mpox case

Peshawar - Provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has ordered emergency measures after a 47-year-old man from Nowshera tested positive for Monkeypox.

Isolation and screening wards will be set up at three hospitals: Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, District Headquarters Hospital, and Mian Rashid Memorial Hospital in Pabbi. Minister Shah emphasized the importance of these precautions, urging citizens to stay vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms related to Monkeypox.

The health department is also coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary resources are available for effective containment and treatment.