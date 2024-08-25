Minister reviews uplift schemes

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate visited Dhoda Sharif Union Council in Kohat, where he met with local elders, party workers, and residents to discuss the area’s development plans.

During his visit, the minister inspected the Dhoda Payan Water Supply Scheme, the ongoing construction at the upgraded Government Girls High School Dhoda Kohat, and the site of the 3 KM long Dhoda Road. He emphasized the timely completion of these ongoing projects. Authorities from Education, C&W, Irrigation, and other departments, along with local elders and party leadership, were present.

Aftab Alam confirmed that the approval and tender for the 3 KM Dhoda Road have been finalized, and work will commence shortly.

Earlier, the minister held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali to review the progress of developmental projects in Kohat. The meeting was attended by Chairman DDAC Kohat Shafi Jan MPA, Daud Afridi MPA, Tehsil Chairman Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, and officers from other relevant departments.

The minister directed that developmental plans should be based on the basic and real needs of the people to solve their problems efficiently.