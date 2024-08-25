Naseem Shah calls for better pitches to maximize home advantage

LAHORE - Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has urged team management to prepare more favorable pitches for home Test matches, following a high-scoring encounter in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference, Naseem Shah acknowledged the challenges faced by bowlers on flat pitches. “As a bowler, you have to be passionate and disciplined. We could have performed better as a bowling unit,” he admitted.

The pacer emphasized the importance of capitalizing on home advantage. “I believe our management tried their best to prepare a competitive wicket, but we need to reconsider our approach. To gain an edge at home, we should either prepare green pitches that support fast bowlers or create spin-friendly tracks. Taking advantage of our home conditions is crucial.”

He also highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue, noting Pakistan’s poor home Test record. Pakistan last secured a home Test victory in February 2021 and has since endured an eight-match losing streak, with the current match likely heading toward a draw.