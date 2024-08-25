Hilal-e-Imtiaz Awaits Khawaja Anver Majid’s Legacy:

Karachi - Khawaja Anver Majid, the Founder and Chairman of Omni Group, has been nominated for the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his significant contributions to Pakistan’s economy. This announcement is part of the national awards, which honor 104 distinguished Pakistanis and foreigners for their excellence and service across various fields.

Khawaja Anver Majid’s journey began with a strong educational foundation at Lawrence College, GhoraGali, Murree, and Aitchison College, Lahore. He graduated from Government College Lahore before embarking on a distinguished career in banking, starting with National & Grindlays Bank Ltd in 1962. After further training in the UK, he returned to Pakistan as a Covenanted Officer in 1967. His 26-year tenure in the banking sector culminated in his role as General Manager in Pakistan and General Manager of Planning & Development at Dubai Bank Ltd., the position he held until 1984.

Mr.Majid’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to the automotive industry, where he was involved in the manufacturing of Ford Tractors through a joint venture with Ford New Holland. From 1988 to 1999, he served as the Managing Director of Haroon Oil Ltd, an oil blending plant in collaboration with Gulf Oils.

In 1999, he ventured into manufacturing and established Omni Group, which has since diversified into various sectors, including sugar mills, cement production, ethanol production, polymer packaging, rice processing, power generation, aviation, agricultural machinery assembly, and industrial gases.

Mr.Majid is a pioneer in Pakistan in the field of “Revival of Sick Units”. To date he has been personally involved in the revival of a Rice processing unit, 04sugar mills, a Cement manufacturing plant and an Industrial Gas production and marketing company, mostly in the interior of Sindh and a tractor assembly plant in Hub Baluchistan. Sick units revival has created 4000 jobs in the rural areas of Sindh.

It is worth mentioning that the Revival of these units have multiple benefits, such increased employment opportunities for the local population, reducing unemployment and improving livelihood in the interior of Sindh where there is limited scope for jobs. A market survey on positive impact of one sugar mill shows that it supports 50,000 households.

Besides being an aggressive patriotic industrialist/agriculturist, Mr. Anver Majid is a caring and great but humble philanthropist working and donating to numerous social welfare organizations like orphanages, hospitals offering free treatment to less privileged patients. As part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), whenever there is a natural calamity, Mr. Majid, along with his senior management team, plays a leading role in providing food, tents, medicines, medical services to the effected population in interior Sindh. Around 6000 families were housed and provided with food, clothing & shelters.

In addition to the above CSR activities, there are medical clinics and dispensaries operating at all the business units of Omni Group, where free medical care is provided to all employees and their families. There is also a primary school located in Khoski town, in Badin, Sindh, which has been upgraded to a higher secondary school and intermediate college, providing quality education to the students in the region. Additionally, free education is provided in all the mills for all the children.

Mr. Majid is now a prominent industrialist, leading one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, which is widely recognized as a top sugar producer in the country. Under his visionary leadership, the company has flourished, employing over 12,000 dedicated professionals in interior Sindh alone. With a strong commitment to growth and excellence, Mr. Majid has built an empire that not only contributesin the nation’s economy but also ensures the satisfaction and well-being of its extensive workforce.