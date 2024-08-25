Over population: A looming threat to ecological balance in KP

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is facing an ecological crisis exacerbated by overpopulation, poverty, and unemployment, which are negatively impacting forests, wildlife, fisheries, agriculture, and the environment, particularly in Kohistan, Chitral, Batagram, Dir, Shangla, and Swat.

With Pakistan’s population surpassing 241 million this year and growing at about two percent annually, the strain on KP’s natural resources is intensifying. Deforestation is rampant along major roads like the GT Road between Tarnab Peshawar and Azakhel Nowshera, where uprooted trees and cut timbers serve as stark reminders of the ongoing loss.

The 2015 National Forest Policy reports that Pakistan’s forest cover has dwindled to approximately five percent, with an annual loss of around 27,000 hectares, particularly in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan, where the timber mafia’s exploitation of communal and private lands is exacerbating the situation.

Agriculture in KP is also suffering due to the rapid melting of glaciers, caused by rising temperatures. The National Forest Policy warns that deforestation in watershed areas can trigger land degradation, loss of biodiversity, and negative effects on wildlife and aquatic resources.

The 2022 floods, which destroyed several hotels illegally constructed in Swat’s riverbeds, illustrate the severe consequences of deforestation. In riparian and coastal areas, deforestation amplifies floods and increases seawater intrusion, leading to significant economic losses.

Gulzar Rehman, former Conservator of Forests KP, highlighted the alarming deforestation rate in Pakistan compared to global trends. He warned that continued overpopulation, poverty, and unnecessary tree logging could lead to the loss of the country’s remaining forests within decades.

To combat this, he urged the adoption of alternative energy resources, such as solar, hydroelectric, biomass, and wind, and suggested a ‘green emergency’ to protect forests for future generations.

The KP Forest Department’s spokesman mentioned that the KP Forest Force, equipped with powers similar to the police, has been raised to protect forests and combat the timber mafia.

He suggested establishing special forest courts and enhancing resources for the Forest Force to curb timber smuggling effectively.