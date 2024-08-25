Sunday, August 25, 2024
Painting exhibition at Coopera Art Gallery

August 25, 2024
LAHORE   -   An exhibition of paintings titled ‘My Pakistan’ was kicked off at the Coopera Art Gallery to celebrate  the Independence Day. It was inaugurated by Mrs Mussarat Chughtai. Eighteen most senior, including budding painters, participated and decorated the walls of the Gallery with four dozen vibrant paintings reflecting culture, heritage and life. The painters showed their patriotic love with the country and captured landmarks of all the provinces. This exhibition was organised by the Conservation Society in collaboration with the Coopera Art Gallery. Some of the participants are: Dr Ajaz Anwar, Muhammad Javed, Mahboob Ali, Khalid Latif , Saeed Ahmed, Munawar Mohiudin, Kiran Khalid, Madinah and Maham, Maria, Kamangar. The exhibition will remain open for the public daily except holidays until September 2 from 10am to 6pm.

