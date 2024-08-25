Sunday, August 25, 2024
Pakistan extends invitation to Indian PM Narendra Modi for SCO Summit

Web Desk
12:58 PM | August 25, 2024
Pakistan has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on October 15 and 16, according to sources. As the host country, Pakistan has invited Modi along with leaders of other member states to participate in the summit.

Both Pakistan and India are full members of the SCO, a regional organization led by Russia and China. However, India has been cautious of the group’s anti-West stance and has consistently refrained from supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative in SCO’s joint declarations. Despite these differences, the SCO remains the only multilateral forum where India and Pakistan have managed to cooperate.

Last year, Pakistan’s then-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India to participate in an SCO foreign ministers' meeting. The SCO charter’s prohibition on raising bilateral issues has allowed both nations to collaborate within the framework of the organization.

As preparations for the upcoming summit intensify, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, inspected the ongoing renovation work at the Jinnah Convention Center on Saturday. The project, under the guidance of expert architects, aims to elevate the facility to international standards.

The renovation includes refurbishing the main hall, committee rooms, and upgrading the flooring, paintwork, glasswork, furniture, and carpets. The Chairman was informed that the work is proceeding around the clock to ensure its timely completion ahead of the SCO meeting.

