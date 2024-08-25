Pakistan snooker team denied visas, misses IBSF C’ships in India

LAHORE - Pakistan’s snooker team was unable to participate in the IBSF World U17 & U21 Snooker Championship in Bangalore after Indian authorities denied them the required visas, it has been learnt on Saturday. The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) confirmed the unfortunate development, expressing deep regret over the missed opportunity. The Pakistani contingent, which included PBSA Chairman Alamgir A. Shaikh, referee Naveed Kapadia, and three young players—Ahsan Ramzan, M. Hasnain Akhtar, and M. Hamza Ilyas—was fully prepared to compete in the prestigious event. Despite obtaining clearance from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and other relevant authorities, the team was unable to travel due to the visa refusal. “This is a significant setback, not only for our team but for the international snooker community as a whole,” said a PBSA spokesperson. “Our players had a strong chance of securing medals, and their absence is a profound disappointment.” In response, the PBSA has lodged a formal protest with the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India and the IBSF, condemning the decision to withhold travel documents from the Pakistani team.