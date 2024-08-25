The Great Fire of New York in 1835 was a catastrophic event that engulfed much of lower Manhattan in flames. Starting in a warehouse on Pearl Street, the fire quickly spread due to strong winds and the predominantly wooden structures of the city. Efforts to contain the blaze were hampered by a lack of proper firefighting equipment and organisation. Over 600 buildings were destroyed, including many businesses and homes. The fire highlighted the need for improved fire safety measures in urban areas, leading to the establishment of professional fire departments and the implementation of stricter building codes in New York City.