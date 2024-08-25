PDMA issues alert for more monsoon rains

LAHORE - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert on Saturday for more monsoon rains across the province, saying new spell would start from August 25. A spokesperson for the PDMA said monsoon rains are expected in the provincial capital Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Gujarat divisions. Also, there is a risk of flash flooding due to heavy rains in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions and Koh-e-Suleman and Kirthar range. The PDMA has issued instructions to commissioners, deputy commissioners, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Irrigation Department, Rescue, Civil Defence and other related departments to remain alert. Meanwhile, the PDMA director general said that in view of possible monsoon rains on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain, the administration should take special measures. The spokesman said a 24-hour monitoring of the situation is going on in the control room, adding that people are requested to ensure implementation of government instructions. He called upon people to avoid staying in old buildings, not to touch poles and stay at safe places to avoid lightning. People could call PDM Helpline 1129 in case of any emergency situation.