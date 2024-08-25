PepsiCo Pakistan hosts ‘Seeds to Smiles’ event

ISLAMABAD - PepsiCo Pakistan hosted ‘Seeds to Smiles’, a thought leadership event underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan’s farmers, growing the agricultural ecosystem, and investing in Pakistan’s food systems security.

They engaged in interactive dialogue centered on a commitment to regenerative agriculture and fostering a positive value chain, brought to life through digital exhibits and a panel discussion, culminating in a ceremony to honor the success of the She Feeds the World (SFtW) Pakistan program. SFtW is a multi-country partnership between the PepsiCo Foundation and CARE which aims to improve food security and nutrition of rural households while supporting small-scale women agricultural producers by providing local support to help them adopt regenerative agricultural practices, increase their yields and ultimately increase their income.

These programs drive inclusivity by uplifting women in farming to become agents of transformation and improving the resilience of rural farming communities as a result. So far, 173,000 members of rural communities have been positively impacted through the provision of training programs, economic inclusion of smallholder farmers, health & hygiene interventions, andfinancial literacy workshops. Indeed, the event magnified PepsiCo Pakistan’s role as a leading food company creating real impact for sustainable, long-term growth, rooted in the land.

PepsiCo Pakistan sources 100% of its potatoes locally. This is made possible through PepsiCo’s Tissue Culture Lab, the first of its kind in Pakistan, where specialized potato variants, high in yield and quality, are produced, grown, used, and exported. Other key interventions including company’s capacity building initiatives, supporting more than 50,000 farming community members across 35,000 acres of cultivable land where they are given trainings to modernize their practices by using cutting-edge technology like precision planters and impact recording devices to build a sustainable, resilient, and regenerative agricultural future for Pakistan, were well applauded by the stakeholders present. Through such endeavors, PepsiCo Pakistan has been able to encourage growth, innovation, and climate resilience.

The event brought together a distinguished assembly of stakeholders, farmers, industry experts, partner organizations and PepsiCo representatives, including Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo Africa, Middle East & South Asia (AMESA) and CEO PepsiCo International Beverages, and Mohammad Khosa, CEO of PepsiCo Pakistan & Afghanistan, among additional key members from the leadership.

This was followed by an insightful discussion with high impact panelists including Eugene Willemsen, Mohammad Khosa, Anila Begum – a farmer from Gilgit Baltistan and part of the Global Development Alliance program, Adil Sheraz – Country Director of Care International and Fatima Zaka - Founder of The Farmette.

The panelists focused on the complexities and opportunities within Pakistan’s agricultural sector, spotlighting the private sector’s instrumental role in propelling sustainable growth and empowering farming communities. “PepsiCo is proud to share a long-standing global commitment to agriculture. I am optimistic about the future of agriculture in Pakistan and reiterate PepsiCo’s commitment to the country’s food security ecosystem,” said Eugene Willemsen.

Mohammad Khosa further added, “As a leading food and beverage company, localizing our supply chain is of utmost importance to us. We engage with farmers directly byproviding access to markets, buying at fixed rates to shield farmers from fluctuating prices, and guaranteeing a stable income. Then, we focus on capacity building and improving livelihoods through programs like She Feeds the Worldthat create an ecosystem of inclusivity in agriculture, introduce technology that is unaffordable for farmers, and educate them on the best agricultural practices to ensure we are using our resources wisely.We’re also proud to partner with the PepsiCo Foundation to deliver local, leading and lasting social impact footprints across Pakistan.”

Speaking at the occasion, Adil Sheraz highlighted the impact of women-centric programming, “Our work focuses on strengthening the resilience of those at the heart of food systems—particularly women farmers who face unique challenges. The She Feeds the World program, in partnership with PepsiCo Foundation and PepsiCo, is about more than just increasing agricultural output; it’s about empowering women with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to transform their livelihoods. By fostering financial literacy, promoting climate-smart farming practices, and enhancing community health, we’re creating sustainable pathways for growth and inclusion. The individuals impacted by this initiative represent a promising shift toward a more equitable and food-secure future for Pakistan.”

The event also featured a digital exhibit educating the visitors on the journey of potato from seed to crop via innovatively showcased digital screens, inner workings of the Tissue Culture Lab and the various seed varieties used to ensure better yields for farmers across Pakistan. Moreover, guests also took part in a digital interactive afforestation drive, helping the hosts to reach a pledge of planting over 6000 trees locally.