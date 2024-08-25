PIMS, Polyclinic, other Islamabad health institutions to be devolved

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to devolve Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic), National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and some other health institutions to relevant organizations within one year, it has been learnt.

Under a “transition plan”, some other institutions such as Federal General Hospital, District Health Office Islamabad, Directorate of Malaria Control, and primary health facilities i.e. BHUs, RHC, etc. in Islamabad would also be devolved. Proposals to devolve these entities will be presented within one month.

The decision to devolve the institutions is part of an extensive right-sizing initiative across various ministries and divisions. The Prime Minister has issued directions to the relevant quarters following a meeting on rightsizing of federal government institutions on August 16. The Prime Minister has outlined 23 critical goals to guide this process, which will be implemented in phases. As part of the plan, the Prime Minister has instructed the preparation of proposals for the second phase, which will focus on the restructuring of five key ministries.

In line with these reforms, several key decisions have been made. The Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) will be made autonomous under the DRAP Act 2012, with its drug price-setting powers being separated. Under the same initiative, abolition of the Utility Stores Corporation have been sought in two weeks, and for the National Fertilization Corporation in a month.

According to officials, the subsidy of the Utility Stores will be converted into cash transfers to beneficiaries. The Directorate of Health in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will also be transferred to the respective local governments. Proposals have also been sought in two months to merge the Ministry of Commerce and the Board of Investment with the Ministry of Industries and Production.