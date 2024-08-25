Sunday, August 25, 2024
PML-N committed to economic stability through steadfast policies: Minister

Says international companies are interested to invest in Pakistan

PML-N committed to economic stability through steadfast policies: Minister
August 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Saturday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government, with its plan and policies, pulled the country from an economic quagmire.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) left the government with $80 billion in imports and $30 billion in exports. After the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) came into power, the imports were decreased to 57 billion dollars, he added. He said that after the stabilization of the economic situation, the international companies are interested to invest in Pakistan. On the question of businessman’s protest and shutter down, he said that their tax issues will be decided by sitting.

