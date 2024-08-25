Police foil attack of terrorists in DG Khan

LAHORE - The Punjab police foiled an attack by terrorists in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Taunsa Sharif. In an encounter, policemen successfully neutralized two terrorists.During the clash, SHO Wahwa Sadiq Burmani, and policeman Muzzamir Nazir were injured. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the policemen for their bravery in confronting and eliminating the terrorists. A Punjab police spokesperson said SHO Wahwa with his team pursued the terrorists who attacked the officials with hand grenades and heavy weapons. The police equipped with bulletproof vehicles, helmets, and jackets, responded swiftly. Backup teams from the police and elite forces arrived promptly.After a severe confrontation, both terrorists were neutralized. A bulletproof vehicle was also damaged by grenades and gunfire. Upon information, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hasan Khan, and DPO Syed Ali reached the scene and visited the Tehsil Hospital Taunsa to meet the injured. A search and sweep operation by the police and other law enforcement agencies was underway in the area.

Two arrested, 8 cases registered over overpricing essentials

The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 1,730 locations, leading to the arrest of two individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items. Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told the media on Saturday that eight cases have been registered for violations of government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 1.1 million have been imposed for 187 instances of non-compliance. The DC emphasised that price control magistrates are actively ensuring adherence to official rates. Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices. Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, no leniency will be shown towards overpricing. Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.