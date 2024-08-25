Police foils attack of terrorists in DG Khan

LAHORE - The Punjab police foiled an attack by terrorists in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Taunsa Sharif. In an encounter, policemen successfully neutralized two terrorists. During the clash, SHO Wahwa Sadiq Burmani, and policeman Muzzamir Nazir were injured. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the policemen for their bravery in confronting and eliminating the terrorists. A Punjab police spokesperson said SHO Wahwa with his team pursued the terrorists who attacked the officials with hand grenades and heavy weapons. The police equipped with bulletproof vehicles, helmets, and jackets, responded swiftly. Backup teams from the police and elite forces arrived promptly. After a severe confrontation, both terrorists were neutralized. A bulletproof vehicle was also damaged by grenades and gunfire. Upon information, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hasan Khan, and DPO Syed Ali reached the scene and visited the Tehsil Hospital Taunsa to meet the injured. A search and sweep operation by the police and other law enforcement agencies was underway in the area.