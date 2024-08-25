Sunday, August 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police hold flag march in Sukkur

APP
August 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   The Sukkur police on Saturday conducted a flag march with the purpose of maintaining peace and tranquility in the district. The flag march started at the Globe Chowk and culminated at the SSP office after passing through various areas.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has said that the security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points while the 15 Police are patrolling in different areas of the city, adding that all senior police officers have been directed to remain in their relevant areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024