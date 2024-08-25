Sunday, August 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President strongly condemns terrorist attack on Police check post in Kurram

President strongly condemns terrorist attack on Police check post in Kurram
Web Desk
8:45 PM | August 25, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police check post in Kurram.

In a message, he paid tribute to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the attack.

He offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members, praying for grant of courage for them to bear the loss with equanimity.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

President Zardari also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyred in Jannah.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1724569519.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024