President strongly condemns terrorist attack on Police check post in Kurram

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police check post in Kurram.

In a message, he paid tribute to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom in the attack.



He offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members, praying for grant of courage for them to bear the loss with equanimity.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

President Zardari also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyred in Jannah.