Psorasis is not communicable disease: Prof AlFareed Zafar

Lahore - Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar has said that more than 125 million people worldwide including Pakistan are suffering from Psoriasis (Skin Disease). He further said that Psoriasis is not a contagious disease, it is a quick and long-term and can be managed by proper treatment, change lifestyle and take precautions, he said. He said that the family members should support, courage and motivate the patient so that he can undergo treatment with satisfaction. Such patients should prefer the guidance and treatment of Dermatologist and avoid quacks for further deterioration of this disease and return to a normal life soon, he added. These views were expressed by Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to the participants and the media at the awareness walk, symposium held in connection with August, the global awareness campaign of Psoriasis organized by the Department of Dermatology of Lahore General Hospital. On this occasion, Dr. Sadia Siddiqui, MS Dr. Frayad Hussain, Dr. Tahir Kamal, Dr. Emma Shaheen, Dr. Samreen Rafi, Dr. Faiqa Ali, Dr. Amara Siddique, Dr. Zaheer Saleem, Dr. Ahmed Kazmi, Dr. Farhana Nazir, Dr. Hina Manzoor, Dr. Afshan Ahmed, Dr. Sobia Ali, Dr. Dr. Mahrukh, Dr. Nadia Arshad, Dr. Abdul Aziz and doctors, nurses were present in large numbers. Dr. Sadia Siddiqui and other medical experts highlighted the symptoms of Psoriasis, precautions and modern treatment methods said that red itching, white spots on the body, dry and cracked skin, burning, itching or pain, cracked nails, joint pain, stiff joints, itching sensation are the main symptoms. They said that the risk of diseases such as depression, diabetes, joint pain and heart disease increases in a patient with Psoriasis and those patients avoid quacks, get their treatment properly and this disease should not be neglected. Principal PGMI stated that medical experts are doing research on Psoriasis and hoped that they will be able to find a complete and curative treatment for this disease in future, as well. He said that it is important to create awareness among the people about Psoriasis so that they can mentally prepare to fight this disease instead of fearing it. He said that if a person has a red spot on his skin or a change in skin color, he should immediately consult a skin expert so that he can get rid of this disease as soon as possible with timely treatment. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that state-of-the-art diagnostic test facilities are available in the Skin Department of Lahore General Hospital for the treatment of Psoriasis diseases and during the Corona epidemic, this Department performed its duties with zeal, hard work and dedication and doctors available round the clock while treating other diseases. He said that it is very important that people hesitate to meet and deal a patient with Psoriasis, it is not a multi-disease nor is it transmitted to another person by shaking hands with or caring for the patient. Medical experts said that people who are already physically weak due to diabetes, heart disease and any disease of old age have increased chances of developing early diseases.

They said that currently in the market there are many effective medicines and standard creams available which help to keep the patient’s skin soft and prevent irritation but it is better to use them in consultation with a skin specialist doctorimme