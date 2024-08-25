PTI forms committee to resolve internal conflicts

In an effort to resolve internal conflicts within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party has established a committee led by former President Arif Alvi. According to insider reports, this committee has been assigned the responsibility of addressing internal divisions and is expected to provide its recommendations within a week.

Arif Alvi will preside over the committee's discussions with party leadership and key stakeholders to gather their concerns and grievances.

This development follows the recent leak of WhatsApp messages between Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and PTI leader Raoof Hasan, regarding former first lady Bushra Bibi.

According to security sources, the leaked messages show Aleema Khan asking Raoof Hasan to stop circulating a message from Bushra Bibi, which discusses her meeting with Imran Khan in jail. Aleema Khan reportedly labeled the message "foolish" and advised against further sharing it, as it could provoke disinformation campaigns.

The allegedly leaked message from Bushra Bibi suggested that she was not permitted to meet the PTI leader alone in jail and that pressure was placed on the jailer to harm the former Prime Minister. The message also mentioned an interaction between the PTI founder and the jailer. Aleema Khan, in her leaked communication, denied that Imran Khan had made any such claims and asked Raoof Hasan to refrain from spreading the message further.