PU faculty member gets ‘Local Chinese Language Teacher Award’

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) Chinese Language Teacher at Confucius Institute Abdullah Ze Hasham has been awarded the title of ‘Outstanding Local Chinese Language Teacher-2024’. This prestigious accolade was conferred by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC), an agency under the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China.

According to PU’s spokesperson, the award recognizes exceptional contributions to the promotion and teaching of the Chinese language, and as part of the honor, Abdullah Ze Hasham participated in a two-week intensive training program at Beijing Normal University.

PU Confucius Institute Host-Director Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman congratulated Abdullah Ze Hasham. He said that Hasham accomplishment reflects not only his personal dedication but also the Confucius Institute University of the Punjab role in strengthening educational ties between China and Pakistan.