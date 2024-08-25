Punjab govt to establish PHA in every district for city beautification

The Punjab government has decided to establish Parks and Horticulture Authorities (PHA) in all districts across the province, under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In a review meeting, which was attended by Special Advisor Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, and other senior officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to enhance the aesthetic appeal of cities.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz instructed the officials to prioritize the creation and upkeep of green belts along roads and medians, plant more trees, and ensure the activation of streetlights in all urban areas. She also highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in every neighborhood, stressing that both cities and villages should witness a visible improvement in municipal services.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner of Rahim Yar Khan briefed the Chief Minister on the use of artificial intelligence software to monitor the progress of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).