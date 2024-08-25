Root helps England edge past Sri Lanka in 1st Test

MANCHESTER - Joe Root’s composed, unbeaten 62 guided England to a tense five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka late on Day 4 of the first Test at Old Trafford. Chasing a target of 205, England found themselves in trouble at 70-3, but Root, supported by Harry Brook’s 32, steadied the innings. As the sun set on a warm evening, Root’s experience shone through, leading England to 205-5 and securing their fourth consecutive Test win this summer, following a 3-0 series sweep against the West Indies in July. This victory in Manchester could also mark a subtle shift in England’s aggressive “Bazball” approach, named after the dynamic strategy championed by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Root and his teammates chose their moments to attack cautiously, with the run rate dropping to around 3.5 per over by the end of the chase. Root, who struck only two boundaries—one of which came from the final ball of the match—acknowledged the challenge. “Sometimes it’s good to win ugly,” he remarked. “It was a tricky one today, a long, slow, hard grind.” Adapting his style, Root said he didn’t feel comfortable “muscling it” and instead compiled his innings more methodically. “For us to win in a different way and still get the result is a good sign for the team,” he added. Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 326 shortly after lunch, collapsing once Kamindu Mendis, who scored 113, was dismissed.

Dinesh Chandimal added 79 before the final four wickets fell in the space of 26 balls. Resuming their second innings at 204-6, Sri Lanka added 122 runs on the fourth day.

Reflecting on the loss, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva pointed to their first-innings performance as the turning point. “Our mistakes in the first innings cost us the match,” he said. “There were some good individual performances, but we were off-target too often. Against a strong team in English conditions, we need to be at our best to win.”The second Test is set to begin at Lord’s on Thursday.