Serena Hotels sponsor photography exhibition in tribute to 77 years of Pakistan

Islamabad - Serena Hotels, under its Public Diplomacy Initiative, proudly sponsored a photographic exhibition organized in collaboration with the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Mr. Atadjan Movlamov (Ambassador of Turkmenistan), and Studio One. The exhibition was a tribute to 77 years of Pakistan’s independence, celebrating the enduring bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the global community. The exhibition showcased a wide collection of photographs captured by diplomats and their spouses highlighting the breathtaking beauty of Pakistan. Each photograph reflected the unity and shared values between their home countries and Pakistan. The event highlighted the faces of friendship and the spirit of collaboration that defines Pakistan’s relationships on the world stage. Speaking at the event, H.E. Mr. Atadjan Movlamov remarked, “This exhibition is a testament to the strong and durable ties between Pakistan and the international community. Through these photographs, we witness the essence of friendship and mutual respect that has been developed over the past 77 years. It is an honor to celebrate Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage alongside such esteemed colleagues and friends.” Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Foreign Secretary of Pakistan honored the event as the Chief Guest, while sharing his thoughts, he said, “This exhibition is a powerful reminder of the deep connections and shared values that unite Pakistan with the global community. The photographs on display beautifully capture the essence of Pakistan’s landscapes and the warmth of its people, offering a unique perspective from those who have experienced our country’s hospitality’’. Serena Hotels remains dedicated to supporting efforts that enhance international relationships and contribute to the global community. This exhibition is proof of the power of art and culture in bridging differences and celebrating shared values. CEO of Serena Hotels, Mr. Aziz Boolani, appreciated this initiative and the opportunity to sponsor this unique exhibition that captures the essence of Pakistan’s heritage, culture, and beauty.