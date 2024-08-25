Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah strongly condemns Pishin bomb blast

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday strongly condemned a bomb blast in Police Line Pishin. Expressing his grief and sorrow over the death of two innocent children, the CM said that terrorists were a threat to the integrity of the country. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at this critical time, we all had to fight the menace of terrorism together. May Allah help us in ending terrorism, he said. CM also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also sympathized with the families of the deceased.