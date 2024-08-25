Sunday, August 25, 2024
Smuggler of Indian gutka arrested

August 25, 2024
HYDERABAD   -  The A-Section police in Latifabad arrested a suspected supplier of Indian gutka.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the police recovered a huge cache of the counterfeit items from the suspect Gohram Khan Lashari.

According to him, a car, an unlicensed pistol, a government vehicle number plate, 2 ATM cards, an accreditation card of an engineer, an employees card of WAPDA and a passport were also recovered from his possession.

The spokesman told that during initial interrogation the suspect confessed that he was an impostor and that his real trade was selling banned Indian gutka. Further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

