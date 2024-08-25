Spread of Monkeypox - A major threat for Pakistan

The Monkeypox disease, a rare and enigmatic viral infection, has a history spanning over six decades, with its first identification in Denmark in 1958 among a batch of monkeys imported from Africa. The virus primarily affects monkeys but can be transmitted to humans through direct or indirect contact, causing a range of symptoms from mild to severe. The first human case was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, followed by sporadic outbreaks in various African countries and globally.

Pakistan, a country with a vulnerable healthcare system, reported its first case in 2022, and as of August 2022, 16 cases have been reported, mostly linked to international travel, setting off alarm bells and raising concerns about the potential consequences. The consequences of Monkeypox in Pakistan are far-reaching and multifaceted, posing significant risks to public health, economic stability, social cohesion, and psychological well-being. The disease’s impact on public health is a major concern, particularly for individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or undergoing chemotherapy. The virus can cause severe symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a characteristic rash or blisters on the skin. In severe cases, Monkeypox can lead to life-threatening complications like pneumonia, encephalitis, and even death, straining the already overburdened healthcare system.

Furthermore, the outbreak has significant economic implications, particularly for the healthcare sector, which is already struggling to cope with the burden of other diseases like cholera, polio, and malaria. The National Institute of Health (NIH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are working together to monitor and respond to the situation, which requires substantial resources, including funding, personnel, and equipment. The cost of vaccination, personal protective equipment (PPE), and improved hygiene practices will likely be substantial, diverting resources away from other essential health programs. In addition to public health and economic concerns, the outbreak may lead to social and psychological consequences, including stigma, anxiety, and fear among the general public. The need for isolation and quarantine measures may disrupt social and economic activities, leading to feelings of isolation and disconnection, particularly among vulnerable populations like women, children, and marginalized communities. The outbreak may also exacerbate existing social and economic inequalities, as those with access to resources and information may be better equipped to protect themselves, while the poor and marginalized may be left behind.

In conclusion, the Monkeypox outbreak in Pakistan has far-reaching consequences, including public health risks, economic burdens, social and psychological impacts, and exacerbating existing inequalities. It is essential for the government, healthcare professionals, and the general public to work together to prevent the spread of the disease, mitigate its consequences, and promote a safe and healthy environment for all. This requires a coordinated response, including enhanced surveillance, contact tracing, vaccination, and public awareness campaigns, as well as addressing the social and economic determinants of health to ensure that all individuals have access to the resources and information they need to protect themselves and their communities.

M. ZAEEM SAQIB