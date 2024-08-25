Sunday, August 25, 2024
Summary for 5 new tehsils in Lahore sent to Punjab CM

Staff Reporter
August 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The summary for creating five new tehsils in Lahore has been sent to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and official approval would be taken from the cabinet. Official sources told APP that approval for new five tehsils would be taken from the provincial cabinet, and with the establishment of five new tehsils, the total number of Lahore tehsils would reach ten. The Punjab government has also appointed assistant commissioners for five new tehsils at the disposal of DC Lahore. After approval of the cabinet, a notification would be issued. The new tehsils include Wagah, Jallu, Shahdara, Niaz Baig and Nishtar Colony.

