Twin cities’ police announce security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

ISLAMABAD/ Rawalpindi - The bosses of twin cities police on Saturday have finalized a comprehensive security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). As many as 3,000 well-equipped police officers and officials to be deployed in federal capital and some 4,600 cops will be on duty in Rawalpindi to shield the Azadars, according to police spokesman.

According to details, the Islamabad Police will ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum procession of Imam Hussain (AS), a public relations officer said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have developed a comprehensive security plan for the Chehlum procession and have deployed over 3,000 police officers in this regard. The formal approval of this plan was given by IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi after a thorough review, and all divisions of the Islamabad Police have also been directed to ensure complete coordination for the success of this plan.

All concerned officers were instructed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and procession organizers. He mentioned that the cooperation of organizers facilitated collaboration with the police and law enforcement officials during the procession. Arrangements for thoroughly checking participants of the procession using metal detectors have been made, while strict vigilance is maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by both the police and peace committees.

Pakistan Rangers officials will also assist the Islamabad Police in ensuring elaborate security arrangements. All Zonal SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs have been directed to make proper lighting arrangements. The processions will follow fixed routes and timings strictly. Police officers have been instructed to conduct effective patrolling and use commando vehicles for this purpose. Ambulances and fire brigade vehicles will be stationed near the procession to handle any emergency situations. The Dolphin Squad has also been deployed for patrolling along the designated procession routes, while all Zonal SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs will supervise the procession security.

The organizers of the procession have appointed volunteers to search both men and women, while police commandos have been stationed along the procession routes and are kept fully alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza stated that the Islamabad Police performed its duties with full responsibility and dedication, ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property. The safety of citizens’ lives and property and maintaining law and order in the federal capital remain top priorities for the Islamabad Capital Police, he affirmed. In Rawalpindi, a total of 4,600 cops would be deployed to protect the participants of processions and Majalisis in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), said Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, the spokesman of Rawalpindi police. He added that the main procession to be sheilded by 4,400 cops whereas 215 officers and traffic wardens will also be on duty to regulate the duty. In a statement, SSP Operations Flight Lt (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that the police would install walk through gates at entry points of all the processions including the main procession and the devotees only would be allowed in after a thorough body search.

He said that the police would also monitor the routes of the main procession with CCTV whereas snipers will deployed on high roof buildings to strengthen the secuity of the Azadars. “We will utilise all the available resources to beef up the security of the Azadars on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA),” said SSP Operations Flight Lt (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar.