Two Nation Theory still exists

The Two , which played a pivotal role in the establishment of Pakistan, still resonates in the world today. The philosophy emerged in 1867 when the British rulers were blatantly favouring Hindus, completely neglecting Muslims. The Urdu-Hindi controversy further reinforced this divide, leading Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, a prominent Muslim representative of that time, to realise that Hindu-Muslim unity was a myth.

In the contemporary era, the doctrine of two nations is being applied similarly. For instance, when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, America, along with other major countries, condemned Russia’s actions and insisted it halt its illicit foray into Ukraine. Meanwhile, Israel has been committing heinous acts of genocide in Palestine since 7 October 2023, killing 40,000 people, including women, children, and the elderly. However, these same major countries have remained silent, with America even providing support to the Zionist state to continue its brutal tactics. This clearly reflects the ongoing relevance of the Two .

Furthermore, Pakistan’s role in this context is also disappointing. For example, Pakistan observes “Youm-e-Istehsal” every August 5th, commemorating the day when the Indian government revoked Article 370 and 35A, stripping Kashmir of its special autonomy. However, the question arises: why is Pakistan neglecting the Palestinian issue? Since 7 October 2023, countless people have been killed by Israeli forces, yet Pakistan has remained silent, taking no significant action on this pressing matter.

Thus, the philosophy of Two Nations continues to operate in today’s world, albeit in a controversial manner. World leaders must embrace impartiality and move away from the 19th-century mindset of the Two .

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.