Sunday, August 25, 2024
Union Club Rahber Eagle Star Tennis Championship kicks off

Staff Reporter
August 25, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The inaugural Union Club Rahber Eagle Star Tennis Championship 2024 began on Saturday at the Union Club Tennis Courts. The week-long tournament, sponsored by Rahber Eagle Star and organized by the Sindh Tennis Association, promises exciting matches throughout the event. In the men’s singles 1st round, Mazhar Hayat defeated Saad Ahmed 8-3 and Danish Naseer outplayed Fahad Ismail 8-1. In the ladies’ singles 1st round, Muneeba Mubeen overwhelmed Aysha Yousuf 8-0. In the U-13 singles 1st round, Hamdan’s Noaman beat Ibrahim Zahid 4-1, 4-0, Hassan’s Farhan defeated Dua Yousuf 4-1, 4-2, Naayel Sohaib triumphed over M Omer 4-0, 4-2.  

