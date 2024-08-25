US, European, Latin American nations reject Maduro vote certification

CARACAS - The United States along with countries in Europe and Latin America on Friday rejected the certification by Venezuela’s Supreme Court of strongman Nicolas Maduro’s widely questioned presidential reelection. Washington, which has sanctions in place against Maduro’s regime, said through State Department spokesman Vedant Patel that the ruling “lacks all credibility,” while Spain and Mexico continued to insist on a detailed breakdown of voting results. Venezuela’s top court, widely regarded as loyal to Maduro, on Thursday certified his disputed reelection to a third, six-year term -- a ruling he welcomed as “historic.” The CNE electoral council, also seen as a Maduro ally, had declared him the winner of the July 28 election, with 52 percent of votes cast. It never provided a detailed breakdown of results. The opposition says polling station-level results show that its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old retired diplomat, defeated Maduro by a wide margin.