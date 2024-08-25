‘Vaccination drive underway in Bahawalpur’

BAHAWALPUR - Health Department Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Aamir has said vaccination campaign is under way in Bahawalpur district. According to a press release issued here, he said that that deputy commissioner’s office and the Health Department Bahawalpur Office were fully engaged for implementation of vaccination drive across the Bahawalpur district. “The district management and the Health Department have jointly been working to vaccinate children across Bahawalpur district to save them from diseases,” he said, adding that teams had been constituted to perform duty to vaccinate children in all tehsils of the district. He said that the teams of the Health Department would vaccinate children to save them from 12 diseases. He said that people should cooperate with the teams of the health department in this regard.

Partly cloudy weather forecast

The local meteorological office has forecast a dry-to-partly-cloudy weather for Bahawalpur city for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature 39 Celsius and the lowest 30 Celsius were recorded during the last 24 hours. The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.