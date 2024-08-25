Was Haniyeh Compromised?

The targeted killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran sparked outrage across the world, except in Israel and her allies. It was particularly shocking for Iran, as the target was a state guest in the capital. Certainly, questions were raised about the security system as well as the capabilities of the Iranian establishment.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Hamas in Iran, Dr Khalid Qadoumi’s interviews in Pakistani media and his statements on the Palestine Information Centre’s website led sane minds to the conclusion that the Hamas leader and his staff were taking the situation very lightly. I penned down ten questions on this matter, published in The Nation on 5th August 2024. As more information came in, a few more questions emerged after the publication of my article: Did Hamas itself compromise the security of its chief? Why was Haniyeh using his phone while moving from one place to another in Tehran?

The Hamas spokesperson was sharing information with Pakistani and other media as if it was not a big deal. How could he do this?

The spokesperson for Hamas in Tehran, Dr Khalid al-Qadoumi, shared, “This residence was not secret and many people knew about the place. This building was reserved for the most important visitors to the country.” He added that the claims about how Israel knew about his residence and other details were nonsense because the martyred leader was on a public visit and was in a meeting. “He is a diplomatic figure. He was the former Prime Minister of Palestine and the leader of Hamas.”

Dr Khalid Qadoumi was available to Pakistani channels via his mobile phone within 24 hours of the attack. Similarly, Ismail Haniyeh was also carrying his mobile phone in Iran. Both stayed in the same building, and their rooms were not far apart.

iPhone users know very well that it can be easily traced if someone knows the SIM number in use. Dr Qadoumi’s number is known to our media persons. This means he was traceable, and the same was true for Ismail Haniyeh. Ismail Haniyeh and his colleagues in his delegation wrongly assumed that they could not be targeted in Tehran for two reasons that seemed valid to them: Haniyeh is the head of the political wing and party in the ongoing dialogue on a ceasefire. Thus, he is not a target. There is foolproof security in Tehran because it is the inauguration of the new President. Ismail Haniyeh is leading an active life in Qatar and has not been targeted there.

They were mistaken in their approach, as mentioned in the above points. His sons had already been targeted by Israel, and at that time, Haniyeh himself noted that they were not attached to the military wing. How did he or his own (not Iranian) security detail assume that, because he is a political figure, he would not be targeted?

Secondly, yes, the security in Tehran was foolproof, or we could admit it was at a maximum level, but here too, Haniyeh and his staff compromised it, and this was the biggest security lapse. Their mobile phones were on and in their possession at all times. Iranian security personnel couldn’t ask for Haniyeh’s mobile phone as he was a guest of the state as the head of the state.

Osama bin Laden was always careful about mobile phones. This was because the exact location can be traced by your enemies if they have the required technology. Ismail Haniyeh did not manage this, for whatever reason, and he was easily located through the signals of his mobile phone, and the rest is known to all. Israel deliberately spared Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar or Lebanon. His assassination there would not have brought the results that Israel had been seeking for so long. In the whole Muslim world, only Iran is standing steadfast with Palestine and Gaza. Iran is the only country in the world, Muslim or non-Muslim, that is giving a tough time to Israel. This is why Israel targeted Haniyeh in Tehran to achieve two goals: To create a misunderstanding between Iran and Hamas and to damage Iran’s reputation in the eyes of freedom fighters of Hamas and other organisations. It is now clear that the fault mainly lay with the Hamas leader himself, which made it easier for Israel to conduct a mission impossible in Tehran. Hamas should revisit its strategy and security policy as soon as possible to avoid further damage.

It is also worth noting that more unity and coordinated measures within the Muslim world and with like-minded countries are needed to stop Israel from committing international organised crimes. More meaningful and material support should be provided to Palestine. A coordinated use of international tribunals will be helpful in holding Israel and her accomplices accountable for genocide in Gaza.

Tazeen Akhtar

The writer has an MSc in Mass Communications with media courses in Germany and Denmark. He is a Central Asia expert and can be reached at tazeen303@gmail.com