Youth need to know their constitutional, human rights: SHRC Chairman

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has underscored the critical importance of equipping youth with knowledge about both their fundamental and human rights. Speaking at a training workshop organized by the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) at a local hotel, Chairman SHRC, Iqbal Ahmed Detho emphasized that such awareness sessions were essential for young people to become well-informed and engaged citizens. He spoke about global religious issues, particularly in the context of minorities and indigenous people and provided insights on how those issues were modelled worldwide. Detho highlighted the progress made by the Sindh Government about the Hindu Child Marriages Act commending the government’s efforts in advancing legal protections of minorities. The chairman also discussed the structure of the Constitution, including the framework for local government and the legislative powers of the federal and provincial governments. He described the youth as a vital national asset and said as per the Sindh Youth Policy, 2018, young people needed to be aware of their economic, social and political rights.

He maintained that the Sindh Human Rights Policy was a testament to the Commission’s dedicated efforts.

He provided detailed information on laws designed to prevent child marriages, violence against children and women and sexual abuse.

Abdul Wahid Sangrasi from the Civil Society Support Program outlined the program’s primary objective.

He said through the program they were trying to educate youth about their fundamental human rights, provincial and federal human rights laws, and about the role of the SHRC. He told about the formation of district-level Youth Networks and the establishment of Youth Committees in 20 Union Councils where employment centers were also operational.

According to him, each center employed 200 youth while 2,000 young people had already been trained in the center. The workshop saw a strong turnout of enthusiastic young participants.