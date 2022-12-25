Share:

Islamabad/Rawalpindi-The police bosses of twin cities along with other law enforcement agencies have finalized a comprehensive security plan to shield the churches and worship places on Christmas and New Year Night, informed sources on Saturday.

In this regard, separate meetings have been convened by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Security Sohail Zafar Chatta, SSP Operations Jamil Zafar Malik, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari and SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan issuing orders of heavy deployment around all the churches, public parks, shopping malls, markets, bazaars and other sensitive installations, sources added.

According to sources, Islamabad police have planned comprehensive security arrangements on the eve of Christmas and special deployment at Churches and public places.

He said that, following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, the Islamabad police was put on high alert to avoid any untoward situation. As many as, 1,500 personnel of Islamabad police have been deployed to ensure a foolproof security arrangement on the eve of Christmas.

The SSP Operations said that, it has been decided to make foolproof security arrangements on this occasion. He said that green belts near the churches would be completely searched while Mobile Eagle, Falcon squads and police commandos would ensure patrolling in these areas.

Frontier Constabulary and Pakistan Rangers officials will also perform duties along with Islamabad police, he added.

Police personnel will be deployed at churches, markets and recreational places situated near worship places. Special pickets were set up on major highways and boulevards of the capital city.

He further said that, security duties at the public places including parks would be made more effective. Security would be tightened at entry and exit points of the capital and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion.

While it was also decided that, different police teams will keep a close watch on suspects and additional forces would be deployed at public places. All police stations have been directed to prepare a duty roster in this regard and also appoint teams to patrol different sectors and rural areas of Islamabad for effective patrolling.

In Rawalpindi, a high-level meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters under the chair of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari. SSP Security, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs also attended the meeting. The city police chief issued instructions to the subordinates to ramp up security of churches, sensitive installations, hospitals, public parks and other areas on new year night.

He asked the officers to enhance patrolling in the areas to keep a vigil on suspects and terrorists.

He ordered massive search and combing operations in the district in order to maintain law and order as well as to flush out terrorists from the city. “All the cops should adopt a comprehensive mechanism of body search with metal detectors outside the worship places and churches,” he said, adding that pickets should be placed on all the entry and exit points with proper checking of vehicles.

A prompt action should be taken against those found involved in aerial firing or showing stunts on motorcycles and cars on new year night. The CPO also directed the CTO Taimoor Khan to implement a comprehensive traffic plan to regulate flow of vehicles in the city.