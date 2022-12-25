Share:

PESHAWAR - Sikh community living in provincial metropolis and adjoining areas here on Saturday observed the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak – the founder of Sikhism in historic Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh situated at Mohallah Jogan Shah, Dabgari. The anniversary function organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Auqaf Department was attended by large number of Sikhs. Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada and Sikh yatrees from foreign country were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Wazir Zada said that the purpose of observing the religious festival of the Sikh community was to promote peace and interfaith harmony among all religions. The members of the Sikh community expressed gratitude to KP Aquaf Department for holding of 553rd birth anniversary of their beloved Guru Nanak Devji.