SARGODHA - Police arrested 57 dumper drivers on the charge for not having driving licences and carelessly driving here on Saturday. According to the police spokesperson, on the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, traffic police were taking action against dumper drivers who not having a driving licence and rash driving on the roads. During last 24 hours, a total of 57 dumper drivers were arrested, involved in traffic violations on various roads of the district. Police arrested the 57 drivers and impounded their dumpers in the respective police stations. DPO Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that strict action would be taken against drivers who violate the traffic laws on a daily basis as the Sargodha police were utilising all their resources to make the roads safe for the public. DRUG PEDDLER ARRESTED, 7KG HEROIN RECOVERED Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 7kg heroin. According to a police spokesperson, during an ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers and weapons holders, a team of Urban Area police station under the supervision of ASP Uman Aziz Meer conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Ashraf of Sadowala village and recovered 7kg heroin from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused