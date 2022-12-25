Share:

FAISALABAD-Agriculture Department will receive applications from the growers up to January 31, 2023 for wheat production competition 2022-23.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood said here on Saturday that the growers who had five acres or more irrigated land were eligible to participate in wheat competition and the top three position holders at district level would be awarded prizes of Rs.300,000/-, Rs.200,000/- and Rs.100,000/- respectively.

He said that application forms were available free of cost in the office of agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.

Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and the applications would be received up to January 31, 2023. More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture department during office timing or from agri helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, he added.